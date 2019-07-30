Farr Miller & Washington Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Upped by $1.81 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Ledyard National Bank Cut Holding by $739,926 as Share Value Rose

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 9,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,321 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 131,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 10.98 million shares traded or 41.69% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 42,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,100 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 250,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 6.09 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,663 shares to 406,363 shares, valued at $42.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 261,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,123 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc reported 62,716 shares. 43,002 are owned by Tdam Usa Incorporated. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc holds 1.09% or 293,100 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership reported 16,996 shares stake. 95,735 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Monarch Cap holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,414 shares. Harbour Invest Management Llc has invested 0.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 67,565 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 334,692 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Lc holds 114,599 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 177,594 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hightower Advsrs Lc invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84M for 35.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Unicorn Jr.? Starbucks Takes Another Shot at Creating a Buzzy Novelty Frappuccino – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Intel & PayPal – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Takes a Unique Route to Greener Stores – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 11,602 shares in its portfolio. 10,181 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Fincl Bank accumulated 24,359 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited accumulated 0.28% or 688,458 shares. Stack Fin Management has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 10 holds 3.76% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 235,368 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 10,050 shares. Old National Bank In invested in 0.65% or 168,504 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 8.98M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Curbstone Financial Mngmt accumulated 8,290 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 15,857 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Automobile Association stated it has 1.80 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 307,877 shares to 595,165 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN.