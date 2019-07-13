Farr Miller & Washington Has Increased Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $325,740; Sectoral Asset Management Increased Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Stake By $3.63 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 2,670 shares as Pepsico Incorporated (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 255,330 shares with $31.29M value, up from 252,660 last quarter. Pepsico Incorporated now has $186.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Vocera Communicati (VCRA) stake by 44.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired 117,158 shares as Vocera Communicati (VCRA)’s stock rose 8.45%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 381,579 shares with $12.07 million value, up from 264,421 last quarter. Vocera Communicati now has $913.18M valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 401,275 shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Inc invested in 6,373 shares. 51,277 are held by Altavista Wealth Inc. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc accumulated 3,958 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney invested in 2,080 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 3,783 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 39,985 shares. Virginia-based Wills Fin Grp Inc Inc has invested 3.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 483,148 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 31,528 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Heritage Investors Corp has invested 1.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). South Dakota-based First Retail Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Page Arthur B holds 1.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,002 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 18. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) stake by 5,500 shares to 90,860 valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teladoc Health stake by 40,594 shares and now owns 591,481 shares. Portola Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:PTLA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 2.17 million shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10,311 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 382,916 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4,163 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 21,892 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16,393 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 678,943 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Bancorp Of America De invested in 0% or 249,915 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 169 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Com has 287,360 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Prudential Finance owns 116,122 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $403,417 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Spencer Justin, worth $191,550. JOHNSON PAUL T sold $862,154 worth of stock or 22,553 shares. 1,990 shares were sold by Carlen Douglas Alan, worth $60,317 on Friday, February 15. $162,237 worth of stock was sold by HILLEBRAND JEFF on Monday, January 14.

Among 5 analysts covering Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Vocera Communications had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Chardan Capital Markets to “Neutral”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Citigroup.