Farr Miller & Washington Has Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Holding By $14.08 Million; Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Royal Bank of Canada had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. See Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) latest ratings:

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 37.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 190,251 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 314,342 shares with $23.37M value, down from 504,593 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $145.04 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury Services, and Capital Markets. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment engages in the personal and business banking operations, auto financing, and retail investment businesses.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity. Shares for $4.93M were sold by Varma Vivek C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trb Lp invested 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,913 are owned by Ftb Inc. Grimes & Inc has 8,451 shares. Adage Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 1.51 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 7,777 shares. Moody National Bank Division reported 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). London Of Virginia invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Markel has 461,618 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 166,439 shares. Amer Money Management Lc owns 2.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 52,485 shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.66% or 41,792 shares in its portfolio. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 7,811 shares. Thomasville Bankshares, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,806 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation invested 0.82% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northeast Inv invested in 6,603 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, July 26. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. Piper Jaffray maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, June 10. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9100 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.