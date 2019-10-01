Farr Miller & Washington Has Boosted Its Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Position; RESINCO CAP PARTNERS COMMON SHARES (RSCZF) Sellers Decreased By 11.69% Their Shorts

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) stake by 35.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 80,931 shares as Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 311,563 shares with $43.51M value, up from 230,632 last quarter. Disney (Walt) Co. now has $234.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.13. About 3.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal

RESINCO CAP PARTNERS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) had a decrease of 11.69% in short interest. RSCZF’s SI was 13,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 11.69% from 15,400 shares previously. With 52,900 avg volume, 0 days are for RESINCO CAP PARTNERS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:RSCZF)’s short sellers to cover RSCZF’s short positions. It closed at $0.016 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Resinco Capital Partners Inc., formerly known as Longview Capital Partners Incorporated, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The company has market cap of $1.84 million. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, corporate administration and finance, marketing, and investor relations services to the companies operating in the resource sector.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.19% above currents $130.13 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16800 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 Inde (IJH) stake by 2,593 shares to 8,109 valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,352 shares and now owns 427,771 shares. Colgate Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.