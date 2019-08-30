Farr Miller & Washington Increased Lowes Companies (LOW) Holding by $456,383; Regency Centers (REG) Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped Stake

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 379,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.56 million, up from 375,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 2.40 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 114,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 209,953 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 984 shares to 3,355 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,342 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Management Limited accumulated 2,284 shares. Caprock Gru reported 4,396 shares stake. Montecito Commercial Bank accumulated 4,677 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 93,045 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 3,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 43,800 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 9,584 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 372,980 shares. Moreover, Addenda Cap has 0.25% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Family Firm has 2,222 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank owns 54,639 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Two Creeks Cap Mngmt LP reported 6.97% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

