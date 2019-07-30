Farr Miller & Washington Has Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Position; Reading International (RDI) Sentiment Is 1.3

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Fedex Corporation (FDX) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 4,438 shares as Fedex Corporation (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 154,618 shares with $28.05 million value, up from 150,180 last quarter. Fedex Corporation now has $44.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 922,501 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions

Reading International Inc (RDI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 30 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 23 reduced and sold stakes in Reading International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 8.42 million shares, down from 8.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Reading International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association owns 210,605 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hl Limited Com holds 17,389 shares. 12,278 were accumulated by Kempen Capital Nv. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 160 shares. Inv Advsrs, a Indiana-based fund reported 5,235 shares. Davidson holds 40,890 shares. Dubuque Bank And Trust Commerce stated it has 1.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Venator Mngmt Ltd reported 30,400 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 21,913 shares. South State invested in 0.08% or 4,526 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications holds 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 15,422 shares. Moreover, Somerset Tru Com has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 246 shares. 1.21M are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Covington Investment Advisors accumulated 19,993 shares. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 2,642 shares.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 38,075 shares to 30,672 valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,663 shares and now owns 406,363 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of FDX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained the shares of FDX in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. Cowen & Co maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $230 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Citigroup.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C. 2,300 shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L, worth $419,160 on Monday, February 4.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 5.16% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. for 459,300 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 506,852 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.77% invested in the company for 131,105 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 0.68% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 211,867 shares.

Reading International, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $318.31 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. It has a 32.75 P/E ratio. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Analysts await Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. RDI’s profit will be $6.07 million for 13.10 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Reading International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -377.78% EPS growth.