Farr Miller & Washington Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Valuation Declined; Public Storage (PSA) Share Value Rose While Symons Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.51 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 22,361 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 37,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $245.27. About 827,919 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 313,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.68M, down from 315,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 6.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.38 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

