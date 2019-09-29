Farr Miller & Washington Has Increased Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Value Declined; Premier (PINC) Shareholder Barclays Plc Trimmed Position by $3.83 Million

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 98,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 1,763 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69,000, down from 100,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.04M shares traded or 71.52% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements; 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC); 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 576,108 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39M, up from 565,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) by 6,096 shares to 12,390 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 65,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Premier Inc. Partners with Pensiamo Inc. and UPMC to Launch AI-Powered Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Solution – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Premier Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Healthcare Improvement Company Premier Inc. to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. PT – Business Wire” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Premier acquires Stanson Health for $51.5M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Premier, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PINC’s profit will be $38.61 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,352 shares to 427,771 shares, valued at $35.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,870 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

