Farr Miller & Washington Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $546,000; Premier Asset Managment Holds Position in Invesco LTD (IVZ)

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc analyzed 1,500 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737,000, down from 3,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41 million shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 101.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 27,482 shares as the company's stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 54,560 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 27,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 6.97M shares traded or 29.34% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. The insider WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120. The insider CANION ROD bought 10,000 shares worth $212,400.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,845 shares to 408,270 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.09 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.