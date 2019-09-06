Farr Miller & Washington Has Lifted Bb&T (BBT) Position by $11.81 Million; Overlook Holdings LTD Lowered Netease (NTES) Holding by $7.10 Million; Valuation Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $281.09. About 1.03M shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 53.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 256,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 737,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.31 million, up from 480,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 2.10M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $281.68M for 30.03 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV) by 17,378 shares to 1,539 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY) by 2,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,508 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).