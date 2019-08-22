Farr Miller & Washington Has Raised By $1.63 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Orion Group Holdings Common (ORN) SI Decreased By 2.7%

Orion Group Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:ORN) had a decrease of 2.7% in short interest. ORN’s SI was 1.82 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.7% from 1.87M shares previously. With 473,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Orion Group Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:ORN)’s short sellers to cover ORN’s short positions. The SI to Orion Group Holdings Inc Common’s float is 6.55%. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 88,432 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 54.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 Orion Group 4Q EPS 34c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN); 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $162.2M, EST. $176.0M; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 5.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 8,537 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)'s stock rose 7.52%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 152,586 shares with $29.30 million value, up from 144,049 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $73.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 707,684 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 38,075 shares to 30,672 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 190,251 shares and now owns 314,342 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 24.91% above currents $203.14 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 2,027 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Llc invested in 0.6% or 23,582 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 269,731 shares. Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.54% stake. The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Palouse Capital Mgmt owns 8,237 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. 541 are owned by Cwm Lc. Birmingham Cap Management Al has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1,928 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 7,252 shares. Echo Street Mngmt holds 0.84% or 223,541 shares. Pinnacle Fincl invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Old National Financial Bank In owns 4,747 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,025 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Tuesday's Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga" on August 20, 2019

More notable recent Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $133.57 million. It operates in two divisions, Marine and Concrete. It currently has negative earnings. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $383,864 activity. The insider PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL bought $148,500. 12,000 shares were bought by Daerr Richard L., worth $23,917 on Friday, May 24. Shares for $59,472 were bought by Buchler Peter R.. Caliel Michael J bought $4,925 worth of stock. $9,750 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by Stauffer Mark R. on Friday, May 24. Sullivan Mary E also bought $98,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares. Tabb Robert L had bought 20,000 shares worth $38,800 on Friday, May 24.