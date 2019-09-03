Farr Miller & Washington Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) Lowered as Valuation Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Increases Position in Allegion (ALLE)

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 38,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,672 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 68,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Allegion (ALLE) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 957,018 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.81M, up from 949,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Allegion for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 621,455 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 06/03/2018 Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware Now Available to Homeowners; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 13/05/2018 – GWA SAYS TO SELL DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS TO ALLEGION FOR A$107M; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 23/03/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "A Closer Look At Allegion plc's (NYSE:ALLE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Allegion Supports Contactless Student IDs For Higher Education Campuses – PRNewswire" published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Are These 3 Growth Stocks Still Buys? – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: "Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019.