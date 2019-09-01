Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $380,952 as Stock Price Rose; News New/Cl B (NWS) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $4.50 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28 million, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New/Cl B (NWS) by 33.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The hedge fund held 756,525 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New/Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 229,125 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 42,203 shares to 293,100 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.