Farr Miller & Washington Boosted Holding in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) as Valuation Rose; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Price Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Upped Holding by $4.11 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,563 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 230,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 27837.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 108,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 108,675 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,086 shares to 39,905 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,058 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,352 shares to 427,771 shares, valued at $35.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,194 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL).

