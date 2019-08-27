Farr Miller & Washington Has Boosted By $1.84 Million Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Bristol (BMY) Position By $1.85 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 6.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 34,797 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 565,187 shares with $30.48M value, up from 530,390 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $77.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 3.09 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 68.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 39,295 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 96,671 shares with $4.61 million value, up from 57,376 last quarter. Bristol now has $78.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 6.25M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.56’s average target is 23.88% above currents $59.38 stock price. CVS Health had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of The West reported 83,765 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 1.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 61,869 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.57 million shares. Mcf Advsrs Llc invested in 0.01% or 673 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,846 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability accumulated 12,664 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Epoch Inv Partners Inc accumulated 164,953 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.42% stake. New York-based Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wells Fargo Mn owns 11.74 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 234,048 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,805 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 30,576 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 23,247 shares. Curbstone Fincl Corporation reported 24,840 shares.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 261,539 shares to 432,123 valued at $34.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 38,075 shares and now owns 30,672 shares. S&P 500 I (IVV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 85,733 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cutter Brokerage holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 34,049 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 106,322 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22,132 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 314 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scotia Capital owns 96,165 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Novare Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.48% stake. Sonata Cap Group reported 4,784 shares stake. 3,863 are held by Central Bancorporation & Tru. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 36,440 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Pinebridge LP invested 0.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.