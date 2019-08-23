Farr Miller & Washington Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $325,740; Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stake by $457,776; Valuation Declined

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 2,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 255,330 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.29M, up from 252,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.42. About 1.56M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 4,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 27,159 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 31,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 827,700 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY) by 2,018 shares to 28,508 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,363 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.74% or 1.44M shares. Sageworth Trust Company holds 0.01% or 413 shares. American Money Mngmt reported 2.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability owns 9,757 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Everett Harris & Ca reported 1.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gladius Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 16,019 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 37,844 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd reported 6,983 shares. Cape Ann Commercial Bank has 2.35% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,113 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 502,003 shares stake. 40,066 are held by Advisor Prns Ltd. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.72% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 60,716 are owned by Howland Limited Liability Corporation. Leisure Management invested in 1.27% or 12,362 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.66M for 23.99 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn owns 5,705 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 219,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 722,113 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 914,847 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management invested in 246,744 shares. 2,400 are held by New England Rech &. 571,458 were reported by Los Angeles & Equity Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtnrs LP has invested 0.82% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Kentucky Retirement reported 5,471 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 13,767 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 99 shares.

