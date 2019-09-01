Farr Miller & Washington Raised Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.84 Million; Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holding Maintained by Tensile Capital Management Llc

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 337,669 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 34,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 565,187 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.48 million, up from 530,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares to 675,228 shares, valued at $62.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) by 257,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny holds 516 shares. Intersect Capital Llc owns 17,732 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 2.04M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 15,693 are held by Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. The Missouri-based Counselors has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kames Capital Plc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Choate Advsr holds 19,102 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Foster Motley holds 51,787 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.09% or 16,944 shares. Scotia Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 454,862 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc invested in 65,148 shares. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv owns 26,350 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 9,222 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 50,301 shares. The Ohio-based James Inv Incorporated has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY) by 2,018 shares to 28,508 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,672 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600.