Farr Miller & Washington Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Raised by $589,734 as Stock Declined; Glovista Investments Has Lifted Its Position in Ares Cap (ARCC) as Valuation Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 83,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 321,384 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 664,666 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 576,108 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39M, up from 565,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.86. About 2.00M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pl Capital Advisors Lc reported 1.84% stake. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc reported 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Stelac Advisory Svcs Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alyeska Group LP holds 247,537 shares. Freestone Holdings Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,632 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie has 676 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.11 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Aperio Ltd Liability Com owns 106,244 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 121,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 22,027 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 11,467 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Phocas Fincl Corp owns 1,324 shares.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 17,481 shares to 196,662 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 64,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,022 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $239,023 activity. $3,464 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by BARTLETT STEVE. On Tuesday, August 6 ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership reported 5,051 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Limited has 1.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13.91M shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Company has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 0.01% stake. Hallmark Cap Management holds 217,297 shares. St Germain D J stated it has 1.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Loews holds 0.03% or 80,000 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cadian Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5.54M shares. Cambridge Tru Company holds 4,874 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors reported 10,099 shares stake. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,078 shares. Citadel Advsr reported 0.06% stake.