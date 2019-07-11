Farr Miller & Washington Has Lowered Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $20.66 Million as Stock Rose; Ems Capital LP Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Lowered by $395,008

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 858,520 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 261,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54 million, down from 693,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 4.17 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,361 shares to 245,196 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 128,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.68 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 208,296 shares. Principal Finance stated it has 5.09 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cornerstone holds 1,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 392,468 shares. Miles Cap Inc reported 3,753 shares stake. Pure Inc has invested 0.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lourd Capital Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 7,682 shares. Puzo Michael J has 3.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dillon & Assocs reported 208,573 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca holds 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 2,820 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 143,220 shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 18,850 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 3.22M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability Company has 34,872 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was bought by Stratton John G.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 41,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 26 shares. 104,908 were reported by Tcw Gp. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 17,394 are held by Hilltop Holdings Incorporated. Synovus Finance Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.07% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 849,236 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 83,749 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii accumulated 15,864 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sageworth Tru stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lifeplan Fin owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt accumulated 790,249 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 2,851 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.06 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.19% or 784,484 shares.

