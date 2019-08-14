Farr Miller & Washington Cut By $14.08 Million Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; ELIXINOL GLOBAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (ELLXF) Shorts Lowered By 88.15%

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 37.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 190,251 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 314,342 shares with $23.37 million value, down from 504,593 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $114.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 6.31 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist

ELIXINOL GLOBAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) had a decrease of 88.15% in short interest. ELLXF’s SI was 53,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 88.15% from 453,900 shares previously. With 348,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ELIXINOL GLOBAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)’s short sellers to cover ELLXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 204,201 shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elixinol Global Limited engages in the industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis business in Australia. The company has market cap of $208.55 million. It makes and distributes industrial hemp dietary supplements and foods, and skincare products; and medicinal cannabis. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.04 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.