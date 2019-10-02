Farr Miller & Washington Upped By $589,734 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Cott (COT)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 10,921 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 576,108 shares with $31.39 million value, up from 565,187 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $79.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 3.00 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS

Cott Corp (COT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 65 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 71 sold and decreased equity positions in Cott Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 81.58 million shares, down from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cott Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 48 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $74’s average target is 21.31% above currents $61 stock price. CVS Health had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 26 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 9,933 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6,074 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd holds 6.13% or 100,225 shares in its portfolio. 115,154 were reported by Bourgeon Limited Liability Company. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department stated it has 0.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 89,519 were reported by Putnam Fl Invest Management Com. Fiduciary Trust owns 228,860 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial invested in 8,765 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 7,200 are held by Pentwater Mngmt L P. Perkins Coie accumulated 29,745 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Raymond James Associates owns 3.40M shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 1.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jefferies Group Ltd holds 0.05% or 135,835 shares. 11,183 were reported by Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. First Washington holds 0.01% or 400 shares.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Ishares Trust Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) stake by 14,662 shares to 90,591 valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,072 shares and now owns 291,194 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation for 5.52 million shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc. owns 503,713 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc has 2.16% invested in the company for 392,500 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Concourse Capital Management Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 112,320 shares.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 454,092 shares traded. Cott Corporation (COT) has declined 19.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY