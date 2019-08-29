Farr Miller & Washington Has Upped By $748,880 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 72.27% above currents $30.33 stock price. Continental Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5300 target in Monday, August 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by M Partners. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Citigroup maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $55 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. See Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) latest ratings:

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 3.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 9,361 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 245,196 shares with $19.81M value, up from 235,835 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $289.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 3.15M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Continental Resources, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLR) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 2.19% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 666,029 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.35 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,904 were reported by Da Davidson And. Pnc Fincl Services Grp reported 5,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Dupont Capital has invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nomura invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 6,815 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Numerixs Invest has 0.14% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 23,156 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Delta Asset Management Limited Tn invested in 0% or 29 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 135,499 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 96 shares. Oppenheimer Communications Inc has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 71,029 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 18,603 are held by Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Bluestein R H holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 433,331 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 1,000 shares. $3.97M worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.