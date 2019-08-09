Farr Miller & Washington Has Lifted Position in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC); Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined While Parsons Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 250,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, up from 245,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.57. About 453,226 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 85,006 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 94,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 1.19 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Lc has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 2,691 were accumulated by First Interstate State Bank. Edgemoor Invest Advsr invested in 3,694 shares. 282,107 are held by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Shine Inv Advisory Services has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 76 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Com holds 1.8% or 193,488 shares. Optimum Advsr invested 0.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 5,200 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Management Lc. Argyle Capital Management Inc reported 1.4% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cannell Peter B & Co holds 0.04% or 13,712 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 6,534 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny stated it has 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hanseatic Mgmt Services holds 9,192 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares to 63,421 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Ser Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Signature And Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,582 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 10,732 were reported by Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The New York-based Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Com has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.19% stake. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Co reported 17,568 shares stake. Cooke And Bieler LP invested in 514,513 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested in 0.49% or 2,599 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company owns 35,074 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.41% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Veritable LP accumulated 16,913 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC cuts ATM deal with 7-Eleven – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: June 28, 2019.