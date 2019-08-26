Farr Miller & Washington Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $1.63 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Lifted Stake by $325,404

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 12,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 25,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.98 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 152,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 144,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Strong Earnings Rebound for Goldman Sachs; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Bankers rising Goldman’s heir apparent […]; 29/03/2018 – ZOOPLUS: GOLDMAN VTG RIGHTS THROUGH DERIVS ROSE TO 7.34% MAR 23

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,363 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 41,502 shares to 26,502 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,939 shares, and cut its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN).

