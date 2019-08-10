Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $415,732 as Market Value Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Stake Has Boosted by American Investment Services Inc

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 7,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 65,264 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 73,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98M shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,122 shares to 250,043 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,899 shares to 11,380 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,081 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.