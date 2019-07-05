Farr Miller & Washington Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Decreased by $380,952 as Stock Value Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $385,864

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28 million, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares to 69,154 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,837 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 109,251 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 44,616 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Company owns 4,108 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Com invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marco Invest Lc reported 29,930 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or owns 41,790 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny stated it has 2.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Leisure Cap Mngmt accumulated 15,056 shares. Reaves W H Incorporated reported 3,650 shares stake. The Georgia-based Shapiro Capital Management has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Milestone Gru Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,860 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 640 shares. Bonness Enterprises holds 39,038 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc has 4,981 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Financial Ser Grp Ltd Liability Company has 2.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 81,219 shares. Advsrs Ltd Ltd Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 751 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated holds 51,352 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 468 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 114,261 are held by Chilton Llc. North Amer accumulated 33,966 shares. Martin And Communications Inc Tn invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Country Trust Savings Bank reported 326,606 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Town Country Bancshares Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co holds 2.42% or 48,878 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,310 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management accumulated 658,566 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Company has 419,762 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “P&G and Tokyo 2020 Announce The Podium Project â€“ The First-Ever Medals Podiums Created From Recycled Plastic for Upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – Financial Post” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,438 shares to 154,618 shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).