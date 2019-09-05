Farr Miller & Washington Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Trimmed by $1.75 Million as Share Price Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Lifted Its Holding

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 38,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,672 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 68,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 3.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4587.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 166,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 170,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 3,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 3.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.68 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,122 shares to 250,043 shares, valued at $30.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Co owns 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,207 shares. Allen Holding holds 6.00M shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability invested 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 891,568 shares. Da Davidson & holds 244,961 shares. Schroder Gp owns 3.17M shares. Patten Gru reported 229,963 shares stake. 42,561 are held by Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.11% or 105,936 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1.02M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. First National Trust Com holds 0.18% or 37,513 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% or 513,689 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc invested in 24,054 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 8,207 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,136 shares.

