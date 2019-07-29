Farr Miller & Washington Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.81 Million; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Rose, Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased Holding by $1.50 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 15,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,514 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 48,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 1.46 million shares traded or 26.87% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 42,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,100 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 250,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,245 shares to 18,017 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,355 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,570 are owned by Old Financial Bank In. Staley Capital Advisers invested in 2.3% or 712,607 shares. Davis R M Incorporated reported 6,424 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt invested in 1.5% or 514,600 shares. Condor Capital Management stated it has 58,587 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,750 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 30,878 shares. New Jersey-based Hamel Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.76% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0.02% or 56,106 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs owns 3,028 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability Company reported 444,640 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Washington Trust owns 0.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 145,699 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs owns 7,828 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 16,123 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 7,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 274,521 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 8 shares. Westfield Mngmt Lp reported 519,319 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 2,116 were reported by Park Avenue Ltd Llc. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bank reported 0.01% stake. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Co owns 129,544 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Provident Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 34,952 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Edgestream LP has 71,751 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 34,654 shares in its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank holds 23,751 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 37,460 shares to 121,363 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 37,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,793 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).