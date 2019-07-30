Farr Miller & Washington Boosted Its Position in Lowes Companies (LOW) by $456,383; As Science Applications Inte (SAIC) Shares Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Holding by $837,444

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.56 million, up from 375,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 1.68 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Science Applications Inte (SAIC) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 11,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,402 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 66,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Science Applications Inte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.61. About 82,506 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has declined 15.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73 Million Task Order by SPAWAR; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY REV. 858B YUAN; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,245 shares to 18,017 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,264 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ESCO Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:ESE) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Financial holds 25,000 shares. 1.43 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 199,393 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 94 shares. Provise Management Limited invested in 0.87% or 56,605 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 304,322 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management has 17,632 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 3,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Northstar Gp Incorporated holds 3,123 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny owns 5,969 shares.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAIC to buy Engility Holdings in $2.5B deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SAIC Announces $100 Million Negotiated Share Repurchase – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Bullish on 2 Government Contractors – Schaeffers Research” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Integrating Success – Moving To Buy On Science Applications International Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,778 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $111.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 32,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Air Products Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 823,337 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 94,500 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 305 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 47,052 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 235,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 5,751 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 783,989 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 52,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership invested in 150,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. James Investment Rech holds 0.06% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 12,812 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp invested in 276,774 shares.