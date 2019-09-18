Farr Miller & Washington Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $332,071; As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, Msdc Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $7.12 Million

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 6.55M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 313,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.68M, down from 315,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Richard Bernstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Scott Selber Inc owns 4,827 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 8,685 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 20,602 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowmark Colorado Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,360 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Centre Asset Management Lc reported 1.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,161 shares. Farmers Natl Bank reported 56,935 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 139,405 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 257,459 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 20,481 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 51,829 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 111,020 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.46M for 2.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier owns 6,809 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.54 million shares. Brookfield Asset Inc reported 0.02% stake. Assetmark owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 44 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 25,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,346 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested 0.38% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.13% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hap Trading Ltd Com stated it has 748,225 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 282,665 shares. Texas Yale invested in 0.02% or 10,637 shares. Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Finepoint Cap Lp reported 1.70M shares. Tpg Gru (Sbs) Advsrs invested in 1.00 million shares.