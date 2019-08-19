Farr Miller & Washington Boosted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.84 Million as Valuation Declined; As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Share Value Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lowered Stake by $1.25 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 34,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 565,187 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.48 million, up from 530,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 1.71 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.49M market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.165. About 896,928 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 224,600 shares to 6.61 million shares, valued at $39.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 19,917 shares. Shah Capital Management owns 0.21% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 50,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 624,050 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 0.2% stake. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus accumulated 42,500 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,177 shares. American Century Inc owns 41,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.07% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 3.24 million are held by Snow Ltd Partnership. Clark Management Group Incorporated Inc has 241,463 shares. American Intll Grp reported 128,899 shares. Penn Cap Management Communications Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 150,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 49,992 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,968 shares.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gulfport (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Beat by a Whisker, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,663 shares to 406,363 shares, valued at $42.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,017 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).