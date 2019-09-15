Farr Miller & Washington Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $589,734; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Market Value Declined, Holder Neuberger Berman Group Lifted Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 59,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 872,463 shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 576,108 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39 million, up from 565,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana has invested 1.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.28% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 419,063 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.32M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,232 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 14,857 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate invested in 7,669 shares. Gideon Capital reported 16,422 shares stake. Assetmark invested in 149,384 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parthenon Lc reported 164,791 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Lincoln National stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Markston Interest Lc accumulated 2.07% or 325,554 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,933 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,910 shares.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,684 shares to 336,819 shares, valued at $37.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc Class A A by 726,314 shares to 9,081 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 75,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,327 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

