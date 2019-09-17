Farr Miller & Washington Increased Its Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Holding by $11.25 Million as Share Price Rose; Allen Investment Management Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,563 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 230,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 6,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 21,991 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 28,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $163.68. About 194,845 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 961 shares to 8,361 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) by 4,500 shares to 310,584 shares, valued at $22.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,168 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).