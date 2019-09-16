Farr Miller & Washington Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $332,071; Aerie Pharmaceuticals Has 1.88 Sentiment

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 96 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 51 decreased and sold positions in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 43.63 million shares, up from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 32 Increased: 66 New Position: 30.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 2,389 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 313,607 shares with $43.68M value, down from 315,996 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 904,879 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday 9/10 Insider Buying Report: AERI, NKTR – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aerie Pharma prices upsized convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aerie Pharma launches convertible debt offering; shares down 6% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Durham pharma embarks on $275M financial trade – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 50.29% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.73 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 5.43% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 202,578 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 27.79% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.67 million shares. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owns 956,036 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consonance Capital Management Lp has 3.15% invested in the company for 1.51 million shares. The California-based Dafna Capital Management Llc has invested 2.28% in the stock. First Light Asset Management Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 478,174 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.29% above currents $130.2 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Purdue Pharma Files For Bankruptcy: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.