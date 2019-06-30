FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)

FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies Inc. 47 2.25 N/A 0.19 266.70 Cubic Corporation 58 1.52 N/A 0.19 336.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cubic Corporation is observed to has than FARO Technologies Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FARO Technologies Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FARO Technologies Inc. and Cubic Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9% Cubic Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.62 shows that FARO Technologies Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cubic Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FARO Technologies Inc. are 3.3 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Cubic Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. FARO Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cubic Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

FARO Technologies Inc. and Cubic Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cubic Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$51.5 is FARO Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -2.05%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cubic Corporation is $70, which is potential 8.56% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cubic Corporation seems more appealing than FARO Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of FARO Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of Cubic Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of FARO Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Cubic Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FARO Technologies Inc. -4.32% -8.84% 10.69% 9.41% -4.07% 25.34% Cubic Corporation 7.74% 14.64% 12.42% -8.27% -8.65% 17.88%

For the past year FARO Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Cubic Corporation.

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary CAD (computer-aided design)-based measurement and laser scanner software. Further, it provides CAM2 Measure 10 to complete measurement jobs; CAM2 Smartinspect, a CAM2 solution for measuring geometry and building dimensions; BuildIT, a CAD-to-part inspection software; FARO SCENE software to deliver a scan processing solution; FARO Public Safety Forensics software for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and loss control engineers; and PointSense software products that enable the use of real world objects in CAD applications. The company sells its products worldwide. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators. It also delivers real-time passenger information systems for tracking and predicting vehicle arrival times; urban and inter-urban intelligent transportation and enforcement solutions; and technology and infrastructure maintenance services to city, regional, and national road and transportation agencies. The CGD Systems segment provides live and virtual military training systems, and secure communication systems and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. It offers instrumented range systems for fighter aircraft, armored vehicles and infantry force-on-force live training weapons effects simulations, laser-based tactical and communication systems, and precision gunnery solutions; secure communications products for intelligence, surveillance, ground combat, and search and rescue markets; and information capture, assessment, exploitation, and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. The CGD Services segment provides live, virtual and constructive training, real-world mission rehearsal exercises, professional military education, intelligence support, information technology, information assurance and related cyber support, development of military doctrine, consequence management, infrastructure protection, and force protection services, as well as support to field operations and logistics. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.