FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Both FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies Inc. 51 3.13 17.10M -0.25 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 53 2.23 28.66M 1.24 43.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FARO Technologies Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has FARO Technologies Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies Inc. 33,615,097.31% -0.8% -0.6% Badger Meter Inc. 54,218,690.88% 9.3% 7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.77 beta means FARO Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FARO Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Badger Meter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. FARO Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Badger Meter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for FARO Technologies Inc. and Badger Meter Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Badger Meter Inc.’s potential upside is 1.19% and its average price target is $54.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of FARO Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of FARO Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Badger Meter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FARO Technologies Inc. 3.65% 4.48% -3.85% 27.7% -20.79% 31.37% Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7%

For the past year FARO Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Badger Meter Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Badger Meter Inc. beats FARO Technologies Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary CAD (computer-aided design)-based measurement and laser scanner software. Further, it provides CAM2 Measure 10 to complete measurement jobs; CAM2 Smartinspect, a CAM2 solution for measuring geometry and building dimensions; BuildIT, a CAD-to-part inspection software; FARO SCENE software to deliver a scan processing solution; FARO Public Safety Forensics software for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and loss control engineers; and PointSense software products that enable the use of real world objects in CAD applications. The company sells its products worldwide. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.