FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of FARO Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of FARO Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has FARO Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies Inc. 0.00% -0.80% -0.60% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares FARO Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies Inc. N/A 49 0.00 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for FARO Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.11 2.00 2.54

As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 53.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FARO Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FARO Technologies Inc. 3.65% 4.48% -3.85% 27.7% -20.79% 31.37% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year FARO Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FARO Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 2.4. Competitively, FARO Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. FARO Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FARO Technologies Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.77 shows that FARO Technologies Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FARO Technologies Inc.’s competitors are 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

FARO Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FARO Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors FARO Technologies Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary CAD (computer-aided design)-based measurement and laser scanner software. Further, it provides CAM2 Measure 10 to complete measurement jobs; CAM2 Smartinspect, a CAM2 solution for measuring geometry and building dimensions; BuildIT, a CAD-to-part inspection software; FARO SCENE software to deliver a scan processing solution; FARO Public Safety Forensics software for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and loss control engineers; and PointSense software products that enable the use of real world objects in CAD applications. The company sells its products worldwide. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.