FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) and Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) Comparison side by side

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) and Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies Inc. 49 2.31 N/A -0.25 0.00 Dynasil Corporation of America 1 0.41 N/A 0.07 15.21

Table 1 highlights FARO Technologies Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FARO Technologies Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.6% Dynasil Corporation of America 0.00% 6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

FARO Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.77 and it happens to be 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dynasil Corporation of America’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FARO Technologies Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Dynasil Corporation of America has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. FARO Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of FARO Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.3% of Dynasil Corporation of America are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of FARO Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 30.4% of Dynasil Corporation of America shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FARO Technologies Inc. 3.65% 4.48% -3.85% 27.7% -20.79% 31.37% Dynasil Corporation of America 0.91% 6.73% 1.83% 6.73% -17.16% 24.72%

For the past year FARO Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Dynasil Corporation of America

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary CAD (computer-aided design)-based measurement and laser scanner software. Further, it provides CAM2 Measure 10 to complete measurement jobs; CAM2 Smartinspect, a CAM2 solution for measuring geometry and building dimensions; BuildIT, a CAD-to-part inspection software; FARO SCENE software to deliver a scan processing solution; FARO Public Safety Forensics software for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and loss control engineers; and PointSense software products that enable the use of real world objects in CAD applications. The company sells its products worldwide. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturerÂ’s representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.