FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Comparing side by side

Both FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies Inc. 49 2.10 N/A -0.25 0.00 Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.54 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FARO Technologies Inc. and Digital Ally Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.6% Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -110%

Volatility and Risk

FARO Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Digital Ally Inc. on the other hand, has 2.55 beta which makes it 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FARO Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 2.4. Competitively, Digital Ally Inc. has 1 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. FARO Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FARO Technologies Inc. and Digital Ally Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Digital Ally Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 395.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of FARO Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.2% of Digital Ally Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of FARO Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18% are Digital Ally Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FARO Technologies Inc. 3.65% 4.48% -3.85% 27.7% -20.79% 31.37% Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09%

For the past year FARO Technologies Inc. has 31.37% stronger performance while Digital Ally Inc. has -57.09% weaker performance.

Summary

FARO Technologies Inc. beats Digital Ally Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary CAD (computer-aided design)-based measurement and laser scanner software. Further, it provides CAM2 Measure 10 to complete measurement jobs; CAM2 Smartinspect, a CAM2 solution for measuring geometry and building dimensions; BuildIT, a CAD-to-part inspection software; FARO SCENE software to deliver a scan processing solution; FARO Public Safety Forensics software for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and loss control engineers; and PointSense software products that enable the use of real world objects in CAD applications. The company sells its products worldwide. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.