FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Contrasting side by side

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies Inc. 50 2.28 N/A -0.25 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 55 3.75 N/A 1.24 43.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.6% Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7%

Volatility and Risk

FARO Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Badger Meter Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FARO Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Badger Meter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. FARO Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Badger Meter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for FARO Technologies Inc. and Badger Meter Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Badger Meter Inc. has a consensus target price of $54.5, with potential downside of -0.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FARO Technologies Inc. and Badger Meter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.8% respectively. FARO Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Badger Meter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FARO Technologies Inc. 3.65% 4.48% -3.85% 27.7% -20.79% 31.37% Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7%

For the past year FARO Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Badger Meter Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Badger Meter Inc. beats FARO Technologies Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary CAD (computer-aided design)-based measurement and laser scanner software. Further, it provides CAM2 Measure 10 to complete measurement jobs; CAM2 Smartinspect, a CAM2 solution for measuring geometry and building dimensions; BuildIT, a CAD-to-part inspection software; FARO SCENE software to deliver a scan processing solution; FARO Public Safety Forensics software for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and loss control engineers; and PointSense software products that enable the use of real world objects in CAD applications. The company sells its products worldwide. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.