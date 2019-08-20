Faro Technologies (FARO) Stake Increased by Paradice Investment Management Llc; Capital Counsel Has Increased Ecolab Com (ECL) Holding

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 331,677 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55 million, up from 329,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $206.6. About 706,023 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 56,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 990,738 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.50M, up from 934,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 86,637 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 0.55% or 521,628 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc accumulated 31,364 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 2.24M shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 12,057 shares. Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First National Bank holds 1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 36,629 shares. Maryland-based Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 12,295 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 58,483 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Middleton Inc Ma owns 44,059 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Comm Bancshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 52,093 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 21,975 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts has 991,311 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Hawaiian Holdings, Cerner, and Faro Technologies Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) CEO Michael Burger on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Faro Technologies (FARO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Faro Technologies (FARO) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Faro Technologies (FARO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 6,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.01% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 19,670 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 5,709 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 72 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 48,302 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1,367 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,686 shares. Ls Invest Lc has 503 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 686 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Fmr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 27 shares.