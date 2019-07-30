Faro Technologies (FARO) Holder Tikvah Management Lifted Position by $2.84 Million as Market Value Rose; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position Has Boosted by Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 231,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.70 million, up from 220,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $157.44. About 2.69M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 76,712 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 23,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 25,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 10,164 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 26,375 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Prtn Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Invesco Limited reported 69,696 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 48,302 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 163,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 3,799 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 17,102 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 503 shares. 33,418 are owned by First Trust Advisors Lp.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Co by 81,552 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $34.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $16.53 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. $2.31M worth of stock was sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $16,971 on Thursday, January 31. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability Company has 0.9% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.44M shares. The Massachusetts-based Eastern Retail Bank has invested 1.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.8% or 74,270 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 563,222 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 220,456 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 681,137 were accumulated by Pension Ser. Primecap Management Ca reported 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wespac Advisors Limited holds 3,507 shares. 237,344 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. 84,097 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated. Intact Investment Mgmt accumulated 4,000 shares. Miura Glob Mgmt Lc reported 100,000 shares.