Faro Technologies (FARO) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined; Garrison Financial Has Upped Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $313,880 as Valuation Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 61.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 26,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 16,270 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, down from 42,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 69,039 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 762,311 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM

Analysts await FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by FARO Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -107.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 4,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,565 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Co. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 197,373 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 32,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 51,801 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 28,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford holds 0.02% or 389,286 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 105,900 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,814 shares stake. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 485,179 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 31,400 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,541 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 114,719 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 9,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 4,672 shares to 35,859 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,480 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE).