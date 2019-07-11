Farmstead Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $6.80 Million; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Lifted Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 93.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 135,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 144,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 1.93 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.94. About 679,725 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 60,098 shares to 6,717 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 43,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,942 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.