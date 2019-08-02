Farmstead Capital Management Upped Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 786,273 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 32.92M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.03M were accumulated by Ronna Sue Cohen. Inr Advisory Services Limited Com has 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 27,374 shares. Price Michael F has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 256,967 shares. Nomura Inc holds 1.30 million shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corp invested in 148,212 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 827,898 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Stanley Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 405,542 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dana Advsrs holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.11 million shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 34,303 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability owns 0.61% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 34,780 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 114,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,774 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).