Farmstead Capital Management Upped Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $6.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holder Courage Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 394,311 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95M shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “An Investigation of Carl Icahn, Icahn Related Representatives and Cheniere Energy, Inc. for Possible Insider Trading and Violations of Federal Securities Laws Has Been Announced – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.