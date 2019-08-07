Farmstead Capital Management Upped Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $6.80 Million; Stock Rose; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $2.16 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 754,895 shares traded or 48.00% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 876,834 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Concourse Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.16% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Synovus accumulated 500 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 1,616 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 1.26 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com has invested 0.38% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Fund Management invested in 2,896 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ww Invsts has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Qvt Financial Lp holds 126,324 shares. Pnc Svcs stated it has 33,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Commerce holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,951 shares. Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Lapides Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 31,100 shares. Moreover, Fairview Cap Invest Lc has 7.43% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.03 million shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1,602 shares. Principal Grp reported 0% stake. Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Luminus Management Llc reported 88,397 shares stake. Sei invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Com reported 30,720 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Limited Com holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 76,293 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.42% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 112,800 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Oakmont Corporation reported 671,096 shares or 6.46% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 0% or 8,334 shares.