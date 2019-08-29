Farmstead Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Intelsat S A (I) as Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Heritage Investors Management Trimmed Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 7,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 391,276 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.15M, down from 398,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 14.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 1.31M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,242 shares to 73,611 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 224,661 were accumulated by Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability. Denali Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 12.08% or 11.96M shares. Jones Financial Lllp owns 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 190,729 shares. Liberty holds 32,894 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V reported 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colony Group Lc owns 452,324 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 0.21% stake. 43.13 million were reported by Ameriprise. The Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Finance In owns 24,461 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. 496,200 were accumulated by Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 35,087 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Company reported 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Timessquare Cap Management reported 159,480 shares.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.