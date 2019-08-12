Farmstead Capital Management Trimmed Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $7.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose While Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Decreased by $322,872 Its Stake

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 2,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 56,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 59,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.31 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 880,851 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

