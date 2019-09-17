Farmstead Capital Management Trimmed Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $10.20 Million as Share Value Rose; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Wade G W & Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.15 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50M, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 2.56M shares traded or 43.24% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table)

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 84.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 14,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,690 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 17,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 867,767 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 82.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advisors reported 18,578 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Artemis Mgmt Llp has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn reported 150 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Somerset Grp Ltd reported 17,274 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 88,234 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 5,116 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Capital Ptnrs Inc holds 0.73% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 23,970 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0% or 809 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corporation stated it has 60,681 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,524 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 27,820 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.44 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

